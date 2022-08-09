On-Demand Fuel Delivery Might Mean Re-Fueling Just Got Easy

Even as the worst of the pandemic fades into the distance, e-commerce has continued to grow and thrive.

In today’s fast-paced world, as people’s lives become busier and technology accelerates, consumers often seek new and more convenient ways to meet their everyday needs.

One of the main reasons for the popularity of e-commerce is its simple and user-friendly approach to everyday tasks. It usually just takes just the tap of an app for consumers to do their weekly grocery shopping, buy new shoes or order medicines. No traveling to malls, braving traffic, wading through crowds or waiting in long lines — consumers can shop from the comfort of their homes in their pajamas.

Simple Does It

Take Instacart for example. It owes its success to a simple model of delivering grocery products to customers’ doorsteps via a shopper or delivery contractor within a couple of hours of placing an order.

The company does not maintain inventory or stockpile groceries in a warehouse. Instead, it partners with multiple registered local grocers and chain stores. Instacart personal shoppers or delivery contractors collect the items ordered from the nearest stores and make the delivery to the buyer at the desired location within a few hours.

On-Demand Fuel Delivery — The New Opportunity?

Among the new entrants into the on-demand services sector is mobile fuel delivery, a quickly expanding domain that is reportedly disrupting the traditional fuel business scene through its easy and convenient business model.

Gas is now increasingly being delivered into the fuel tanks of cars while their owners work or spend time at home. It has become a trend in Silicon Valley, where technology companies including PayPal Holdings Inc. PYPL, Cisco Systems Inc. CSCO, Meta Platforms Inc. META and others offer convenient fuel fill-ups to their employees as a perk.

Large gas companies, including Shell plc SHEL, Exxon Mobil Corp. XOM and General Motors Co. GM have hopped on to the bandwagon and invested in the on-demand fueling industry in recent years. And on-demand fuel delivery apps seem to be a hotbed of opportunities for both investors and startup app development companies at the moment.

According to Future Market Insights, the on-demand fuel delivery market is expected to reach $4.8 billion in 2022 and grow to $9.3 billion by 2032, recording a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8% during 2022 to 2032.

Mobile fuel companies across the globe including Yoshi, Booster Fuels, MyPetrolPump, 51Autogo and Zebra Fuel have reported seeing a significant uptick in their businesses following the opening up of markets in recent months post the pandemic.

EzFill Holdings Inc. EZFL, a Miami-based on-demand fuel company has been making its presence felt in Florida, positioning itself as an emerging market leader in the on-demand fuel space.

EzFill offers services to both individuals and businesses and states that it is the only company that provides fuel delivery in three vertical segments — consumer, commercial and specialty vehicles.

The company adopts a simple model of delivery, bringing gas straight to customers’ vehicles or a business fleet through the EzFill App. All it takes is for you to download the app, create a user profile, place an order for a fuel fill and leave the gas door ajar. EzFill technicians will arrive at the location and fill your vehicle with the amount requested. The process works with consumer, fleet and specialty vehicles like boats and all-terrain vehicles.

EzFill claims that, compared to competitors, it offers a much more diverse product selection range. Recently the company expanded its fleet in Miami through partnerships with 1-800-GOT-JUNK, SERVPRO® and ride-hailing service Alto.

The company has set its sights on the bustling cities of New York, Atlanta, Austin, Nashville, Baltimore, Long Island and many more where it aims to launch its services within the next two years.

