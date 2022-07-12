This Company Says It Is Looking To Make Video Marketing More Personal And Effective: BlueRush Inc. (TSXV: BTV) (OTCQB: BTVRF)

Video as a source of marketing and news has skyrocketed in the past decade.

From the emergence of Alphabet Inc.’s GOOGL YouTube to TikTok, people are increasingly seeking out non written forms of information. According to Business Insider, more than 244 million people watched digital videos in the United States in 2020, far exceeding what experts had predicted for growth. Nine out of 10 U.S. consumers between the ages of 12 and 44 are now digital viewers.

From a marketing perspective, HubSpot Inc. HUBS studies show that 54% of consumers want to see more video content from a brand or business they support, with animated video company Wyzowl finding that 78% of marketing professionals say company videos have directly increased sales. From a lead-generation standpoint, OptinMonster reports video marketers get 66% more qualified leads per year and a 54% increase in brand awareness.

One company says it has built a platform that personalizes video content to directly reach the target audience beyond a reliance on YouTube or Meta Platforms Inc.’s FB Facebook and Instagram.

Toronto-based BlueRush Inc. BTV BTVRF, a personalized video software as a service (SaaS) company, and its award-winning IndiVideo™ platform believes its personalized video marketing is driving increased ROI for its customers. From increased conversions to more engaging and directed statements and customer care, IndiVideo™ also reportedly enables BlueRush clients to capture knowledge and data from its customers' video interactions, creating new data-driven insights.

BluRush clients, including Allstate Corp. ALL, Charles Schwab Corp.’s

SCHW TD Ameritrade and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce CM, have helped fuel the company’s growth with a 36% revenue increase of $614,779 in the second quarter of 2022 from the same period a year ago.

"We continue to see an acceleration in new contracts, including our first Telco and utilities customers,” BlueRush CEO Steve Taylor said. “We saw expansion from our existing customers and contribution from our growing partner network with an increase in both services revenue and profitability.”

Highlights from BlueRush’s reported financial results for the three- and six-month periods ended Jan. 31 include:

Committed annual recurring revenue and contracted recurring revenue of $3.07 million as of Jan. 31 compared to $2,4 million a year ago

Year-to-date gross profit up by 71% or $713,968 from $1 million in the second quarter of 2021 to $1.7 million in the second quarter of 2022

An increase of 16% of SaaS revenue to $1.1 million

A services revenue increase of 61%

Services gross profit revenue of $403,920 for the second quarter of 2022, increasing by 198% or $268,225 from $135,695 in the second quarter of 2021

As a stated highlight, BlueRush also announced its inclusion in the Brightcove Inc. BCOV marketplace, creating a partnership that may heighten sales opportunities for the company. Brightcove has approximately 10,000 enterprise customers. BlueRush believes those customers could potentially benefit from the integration, allowing them to quickly and easily add personalization and calls to action to existing video assets stored on Brightcove's video content management system.

"We continue to grow and, at the same time, lay the foundation for the business going forward. We have been able to increase our growth rate while simultaneously lowering costs and increasing gross margins," Taylor said.

