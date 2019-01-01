BlueRush Inc offers Software as a Service-based content engagement platform. It operates in a single segment that is the provision of interactive personalized video and marketing software to financial institutions, insurance services, and pension funds. It develops and markets IndiVideo, which is an interactive video platform that drives return on investment through customer interactions and has applications in CCM providers, Financial Services, Insurance, and other sectors. It has also developed tools that focus on the financial services industry in areas such as mortgage, retirement planning, wealth management, taxation, and others. Its geographical segments include Canada; the United States, which is the key revenue driver; and others.