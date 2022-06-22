InnerScope Hearing Technologies Inc. (OTC: INND) Reports Launching E-Commerce Website With Rebranding of iHEAR

InnerScope Hearing Technologies Inc. INND recently reported that it launched an e-commerce website for its iHEAR direct-to-consumer hearing products.

The new iHEAR brand is what InnerScope says is its premium brand of high-tech, proprietary and patented hearing products that offer customers the same type of hearing aid technology sold in clinics for a fraction of the cost. The iHEAR hearing aids and related products are shipped directly to customers.

The new iHEARdirect.com website features:

Journey to Better Hearing, a five-step guide to educate consumers on expectations and hearing aid selection to ensure a positive experience wearing hearing aids.

Free online hearing screenings that track hearing ability with pure tones and speech tests using artificial intelligence software for pattern recognition and classification of hearing ability.

Hearing aid and hearing loss information blog designed to keep customers and their families informed on the latest information about hearing aids, hearing aid maintenance and care, maintaining proper hearing health and general information about hearing loss.

Series of InnerScope-produced short films highlighting real-life stories of people who are living with hearing loss.

“This is just the beginning of a very exciting and transformational time for InnerScope,” company President and CEO Matthew Moore said.

The company states that its new iHEAR brand identity and website support its mission to deliver the next generation of artificial intelligence hearing devices at a fraction of the cost compared to other hearing aid manufacturers.

A Growing Market?

An estimated 466 million people around the world — or about 6.2% of the global population — have disabling hearing loss, according to the World Health Organization. The number is expected to reach about 1.5 billion by 2050, largely because the population is aging.

The global hearing aid market was valued at $9.68 billion last year and is projected to grow from $10.23 billion in 2022 to $17.68 billion by 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%, according to Fortune Business Insights.

InnerScope believes that its recent acquisitions of iHear Medical Inc. and HearingAssist, combined with a partnership with Atlazo Inc., will allow it to better position itself in the direct-to-consumer hearing solutions market by selling advanced hearing products through Walmart Inc. WMT, Amazon.com Inc. AMZN, Best Buy Co. Inc. BBY and Rite Aid Corp. RAD.

“As a result of our recent acquisitions, we have assembled a team of highly skilled biomedical engineers and hearing aid software developers,” Moore said. “In addition, we have developed secure partnerships with semiconductor developers, manufacturing solutions and multiple major retail and pharmacy chains.”

For more information about InnerScope Hearing Technologies, visit https://innd.com/.

The preceding/following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC, a financial partner of Benzinga. This article/video is a paid sponsorship by investor relations agency Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC, which is paid by InnerScope Hearing Technologies INND for providing investor relations and corporate communications services relating to the Company’s securities. Please see Skyline's 17(b) Disclaimer and Disclosure Statement here: https://skylineccg.com/disclosures/ Although the piece is not and should not be construed as editorial content, the sponsored content team works to ensure that any and all information contained within is true and accurate to the best of their knowledge and research. The content that follows is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

