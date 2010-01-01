Margaret Jackson

Benzinga Editor

Margaret Jackson is an award-winning journalist who spent nearly 25 years in the newspaper industry, including seven years as a business reporter for The Denver Post. Based in Denver, Jackson has covered a variety of business topics ranging from resi...
Remote Work Popularity In Colorado Defies Elon Musk&#39;s &#39;Morally Wrong&#39; Views
Where The 1% Roam: Unveiling The Swanky Stomping Grounds Of The Super Rich
Finding The Sweet Spot: Why 5.5% Is The Magic Number For Mortgage Rates
Taylor Swift Will &#39;Never Walk On Cornelia Street Again&#39; — The High Price Of Rent In New York
Screeching Brakes: Industrial Real Estate Construction Hits The Slow Lane
Elon Musk Urges U.S. To Cut Reliance On Asia For Semiconductor Chips — &#39;Fear Of Running Out Is Causing Every Company To Overorder — Like The Toilet Paper Shortage But At Epic Scale&#39;
Rescue Capital: The Superhero For Multifamily Properties In Distress
Lone Star Dreams Unravel Amid High Interest Rates, Costly Insurance
Rent Growth Slowing for Single-Family Rental Homes
 For decades, institutional investors have been major players in the multifamily space. Now they’re turning their attention to detached single-family rental homes — a market segment that traditionally has been dominated by individual owners or small businesses.
Star-Studded Shopping: Celebrities Forge Their Own Paths With Standalone Brand Stores
2001: A Space Odyssey? HAL Was Ahead Of His Time — AI Propels &#39;Space Planning&#39; Into 2023
Flipping The Script: Home Flipping Activity Drops As Profits Rise
Opportunity Knocks Twice For Developers Under New Florida Law
Empire State Of Rent: Navigating The Sky-High Costs Of NYC Living
Brady Bunch Bargain: Groovy House Sells For Below Asking Price — Why Is It Bucking Market Trends?
Data Center Drought: A Thirst For Space In A Desert Of Supply
Homebuyers Still Banging Heads Against The Mortgage Interest Wall. When Will They Break Through?
Not Your Granny&#39;s Flat: ADUs Evolve As Game-Changing Solution To The Housing Crisis
Hot Stuff — Can AI Burn Past Its Own Energy Consumption Issues?
Generative artificial intelligence (AI) technologies such as ChatGPT have captured the world’s attention, with many people using it for writing and graphic design projects.
Midwestward Ho? Homebuyers Strike Deals In Midwest And Northeast
Legendary investor Warren Buffett was onto something when he paid $31, 500 for his house in Omaha, Nebraska, in 1958.

