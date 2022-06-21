ñol

Kroger Ramps Up EV Charging Stations - Check Out For Details

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 21, 2022 6:37 AM | 1 min read
  • Grocery retailer Kroger Co KR is collaborating with Blink Charging Co BLNK, Electrify America, EVgo Inc EVGOTesla Inc TSLA, and Volta Inc VLTA to bring charging stations to stores in select markets across the U.S. 
  • More than 350 chargers have been implemented in areas of Arizona, California, Colorado, Georgia, Indiana, Nevada, Oregon, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming, with more on the pipeline.
  • Future locations include Ohio, Illinois, Kentucky, Michigan, Tennessee, and Virginia.
  • Charging time at stations can vary from as few as 10 minutes, with most sessions averaging around 30 minutes per vehicle.
  • "Increasing our customers' access to EV charging stations at convenient Kroger locations supports our collective transition to a lower-carbon economy," said Chief Information Officer Yael Cosset.
  • Price Action: KR shares are trading higher by 0.11% at $46.25 in premarket on the last check Tuesday.
  • Photo Via Company

