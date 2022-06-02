Is This Cooling Technology Company Ready To Heat Up?

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

Consumers are increasingly looking for all-electric vehicles, fueling the explosive growth of companies like Tesla Inc. TSLA and Rivian Automotive Inc. RIVN.

Beyond the automotive industry, the electronification of daily life reportedly continues to grow as well. Mobile phones are now in 97% of pockets in the U.S., and an ever-expanding stable of devices is making our homes “smart.” These consumer electronics are more capable and faster than ever before. In fact, Apple Inc. APPL iPhones are over 100 times faster than Deep Blue, the IBM’s IBM supercomputer that beat the reigning world chess champion Gary Kasparov. The computer weighed 1.4 tons.

This increased performance, however, can come at a cost. Electronics produce heat. The faster and more powerful, sometimes the hotter the item can become. Whether consumer electronics, high-performance electric engines, energy storage solutions or aerospace applications, how electric systems deal with the heat they produce can make or break a product.

Manufacturers across industries reportedly have a great need for innovative solutions to cool their electronics. KULR Technology Group KULR says it may have some of the most cutting-edge solutions around. The company has worked with the likes of NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL).

“KULR’s solution is the lightest weight battery heat sink option NASA has evaluated to date,” Dr. Eric Darcy, Ph.D, battery systems lead at NASA, said of KULR’s systems. “NASA has not found a design solution with as much promise for preventing lithium-ion battery TRP (thermal runaway propagation).”

The company reports that it has cooling applications across many other industries as well. In today’s world, surprisingly few products do not have a need for cooling solutions. KULR says it is working to help mitigate heat issues in 5G infrastructure, defense applications, battery safety and the exciting new frontier of the metaverse.

This emerging industry is expected by some to reach dizzying heights. A recent report by Citi Group Inc. C projects the total addressable market will be over $8 trillion by 2030. The immersive experience of the metaverse relies on layers of hardware infrastructure - a market KULR is helping to address.

The company recently inked a deal with a major conglomerate of manufacturers to provide a carbon-fiber solution that facilitates “biosensing,” allowing users to navigate the metaverse using nerve signals.

Photo by Xavier Balderas Cejudo on Unsplash