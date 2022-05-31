10 Of The Highest Volume Options Contracts On Tuesday

Trading volume is critical for small-window options traders, as it gives insight into how many contracts have been purchased on an options strike. A high-volume option can provide liquidity, giving investors a better opportunity to sell their contracts over those with lower volumes.

Using data sourced in Benzinga Pro, we can identify contracts that are attracting large volumes during Wednesday’s trading session.

The highest volume option alerts of the day come from the following companies:

Grab Holdings Ltd GRAB

Apple Inc AAPL

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD

ChargePoint Holdings Inc CHPT

Etsy Inc ETSY

Ford Motor Company F