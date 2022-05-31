ñol

10 Of The Highest Volume Options Contracts On Tuesday

by AJ Fabino, Benzinga Staff Writer 
May 31, 2022 4:02 PM | 1 min read

Trading volume is critical for small-window options traders, as it gives insight into how many contracts have been purchased on an options strike. A high-volume option can provide liquidity, giving investors a better opportunity to sell their contracts over those with lower volumes.

Using data sourced in Benzinga Pro, we can identify contracts that are attracting large volumes during Wednesday’s trading session.

The highest volume option alerts of the day come from the following companies:

  • Grab Holdings Ltd GRAB
  • Apple Inc AAPL
  • Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD
  • ChargePoint Holdings Inc CHPT
  • Etsy Inc ETSY
  • Ford Motor Company F
Symbol Price Type Strike DTE Bid Ask Volume
GRAB 2.52 Call 3.00 3 0.05 0.10 73,073
AAPL 149.10 Call 150.00 3 1.70 1.72 65,241
AAPL 149.10 Call 152.50 3 0.82 0.83 63,390
AAPL 149.10 Call 155.00 3 0.35 0.36 60,196
AMD 102.11 Call 105.00 3 1.20 1.22 48,772
CHPT 12.94 Call 14.00 10 0.63 0.68 46,185
CHPT 12.94 Call 17.00 10 0.13 0.19 41,629
GRAB 2.52 Call 2.50 3 0.20 0.25 41,241
ETSY 81.01 Put 80.00 45 7.40 7.50 40,452
F 13.65 Call 14.00 10 0.26 0.27 37,675

Posted In: AJ ListsPenny StocksOptionsMarketsTrading IdeasGeneral