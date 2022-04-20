QQQ
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
April 20, 2022 8:00 AM | 2 min read
  • Pivotal Research cut Netflix, Inc. NFLX price target from $550 to $235. Netflix shares dipped 27% to $254.64 in pre-market trading.
  • Piper Sandler reduced the price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. XRAY from $71 to $46. DENTSPLY SIRONA shares fell 1.8% to $41.46 in pre-market trading.
  • Raymond James cut the price target for Signature Bank SBNY from $430 to $400. Signature Bank shares rose 8.1% to close at $288.20 on Tuesday.
  • Keybanc cut The Trade Desk, Inc. TTD price target from $102 to $90. Trade Desk shares fell 0.1% to $66.80 in pre-market trading.
  • Citigroup boosted the price target on Meta Platforms, Inc. FB from $258 to $300. Meta Platforms shares fell 1.6% to $213.81 in pre-market trading.

  • RBC Capital raised the price target on Palantir Technologies Inc. PLTR from $9 to $12. Palantir Technologies shares rose 1.2% to $13.07 in pre-market trading.
  • Goldman Sachs lowered the price target for Volta Inc. VLTA from $3 to $2. Volta shares fell 1.8% to $2.67 in pre-market trading.
  • Citigroup reduced Airbnb, Inc. ABNB price target from $214 to $200. Airbnb shares rose 1.3% to $172.40 in pre-market trading.
  • Keybanc lowered Alphabet Inc. GOOGL price target from $3,400 to $3,075. Alphabet shares rose 0.1% to $2,603.41 in pre-market trading.
  • Deutsche Bank cut NVIDIA Corporation NVDA price target from $285 to $255. NVIDIA shares gained 0.8% to $223.70 in pre-market trading.

