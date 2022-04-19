Executives Sell Over $740M Of 4 Stocks

Although US crude oil futures traded lower on Tuesday, there were a few notable insider trades.

When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.

Callon Petroleum

(NYSE: CPE) 10% owner Stephen Schwarzman sold a total of 193,099 shares at an average price of $61.60. The insider received around $11.9 million from selling those shares. What’s Happening: The company’s stock has gained around 20% since the start of the year.

The company’s stock has gained around 20% since the start of the year. What Callon Petroleum Does: Callon Petroleum Company engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of oil and natural gas.

PG&E

(NYSE: PCG) 10% owner PG&E Fire Victim Trust sold a total of 60,000,000 shares at an average price of $12.04. The insider received around $722.4 million from selling those shares. What’s Happening: PG&E reported commissioning of 182.5-megawatt Tesla Megapack Battery Energy Storage System.

PG&E reported commissioning of 182.5-megawatt Tesla Megapack Battery Energy Storage System. What PG&E Does: PG&E is a holding company whose main subsidiary is Pacific Gas and Electric, a regulated utility operating in Central and Northern California that serves 5.3 million electricity customers and 4.6 million gas customers in 47 of the state's 58 counties.

Targa Resources

(NYSE: TRGP) Director Joe Bob Perkins sold a total of 66,350 shares at an average price of $78.37. The insider received around $5.2 million as a result of the transaction. What’s Happening: Targa Resources, last month, reported a deal to acquire Southcross Energy Operation for $200 million.

Targa Resources, last month, reported a deal to acquire Southcross Energy Operation for $200 million. What Targa Resources Does: Targa Resources is a midstream firm that primarily operates gathering and processing assets with substantial positions in the Permian, Stack, Scoop, and Bakken plays.

Viper Energy Partners