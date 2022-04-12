Reddit Investors Propel Camber Energy To Upset Victory Against Tesla

Benzinga, in partnership with Public.com, held its first Stock Market Madness bracket challenge this year, which ended on April 8.

Camber Energy Inc CEI, a 13 seed, defeated Tesla Inc TSLA in convincing fashion, receiving more than 90% of the public vote.

The bracket was broken up into four regions; EV, Tech, Healthcare and WallStreetBets. All 64 stocks were given a seed, 1-16, and users voted on each matchup.

CEI had an impressive run to the championship, defeating retail investor favorites GameStop Corp. GME and Advanced Micro Devices, Inc AMD.

Camber Energy is a favorite with the “Reddit Investor” crowd, but it was still surprising to see CEI defeat GameStop, AMD and Tesla so easily. These were the four stocks that made it to the final four: Apple Inc AAPL, Moderna Inc MRNA, Tesla and of course, Camber Energy.