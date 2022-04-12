QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Reddit Investors Propel Camber Energy To Upset Victory Against Tesla

by Aaron Bry, Benzinga Staff Writer
April 12, 2022 12:10 PM | 1 min read

Benzinga, in partnership with Public.com, held its first Stock Market Madness bracket challenge this year, which ended on April 8.

Camber Energy Inc CEI, a 13 seed, defeated Tesla Inc TSLA in convincing fashion, receiving more than 90% of the public vote. 

The bracket was broken up into four regions; EV, Tech, Healthcare and WallStreetBets. All 64 stocks were given a seed, 1-16, and users voted on each matchup.

CEI had an impressive run to the championship, defeating retail investor favorites GameStop Corp. GME and Advanced Micro Devices, Inc AMD

Camber Energy is a favorite with the “Reddit Investor” crowd, but it was still surprising to see CEI defeat GameStop, AMD and Tesla so easily. These were the four stocks that made it to the final four: Apple Inc AAPL, Moderna Inc MRNA, Tesla and of course, Camber Energy.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: RedditPenny StocksCrowdsourcingGeneral