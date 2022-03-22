Is Fashion The Latest Thing To Take The Magic City By Storm?

Photo by Ryan Parker on Unsplash

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

Miami, also known as the Magic City, has always had a reputation for its white-sand beaches, warm climate, delicious cuisine, and Latin-American culture. One of the major tourist destinations in the U.S., Greater Miami attracted an estimated 7.9 million overnight visitors and 3.7 million day visitors in 2020.

The streets of Miami are filled with prestigious hotels and resorts such as the Hilton Miami Airport Blue Lagoon, owned by Hilton Hotels Corp. HLT; Wyndham Garden by Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. WH; and the JW Marriott Marquis Miami, which is owned by Marriott International Inc. MAR.

Miami Meets Fashion

However, the reputation of the city is now shifting from just being a hospitality region to a renowned fashion and design hub. The uptick in Miami shopping destinations like Bal Harbour Shops, Aventura Mall, and the Miami Design District has led to retail boutiques selling fashion brands, including Dior, Versace, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton LVMHF, and Gucci, owned by Kering PPRUY.

Partly owing to the millions of visitors who flock to the city each year, Miami may provide an opportunity for designers and fashion brands to grow at a sustainable rate. As the fashion industry in the city continues to expand, Miami might be a compelling alternative for new designer brands looking to make their mark in the industry.

As Cristina Mantilla, Co-Founder of the Miami-based independent fashion brand Éliou says, Miami has a lot of space to stand out, grow and make some real noise compared to working in renowned fashion cities like New York.

It seems a number of retailers are moving from highly competitive fashion cities to Miami because of the new culture the city has welcomed over the years. Aventura Mall, an integral part of Miami’s culture, has witnessed a number of fashion brands opening stores at its mall.

Gucci, for example, renovated and expanded its store at Aventura Mall. Now the brand has three stores under the same roof. Ralph Lauren Corp. RL has also opened a new store there.

Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. VINO wants to capitalize on this growing momentum by opening a store in the Miami Design District. Talking to Fashion Week Online, the Director of Design for the company’s fashion brand, Gaucho - Buenos Aires, Lautaro Garcia de la Peña, says it has chosen to open a store in Miami because the city is continuing to become an important American fashion city.

“The rise of the Design District, Art Basel, Wynwood, as well as the expansion of Midtown and Brickell, has ushered in the growth of Miami’s luxury stores and year-round tourist traffic with eyes on luxury shopping and experiences. Fashion brands from all over the world – including ourselves – are setting up shop in Miami, because it is an undeniable fashion hub that is clearly still growing,” Lautaro added.

