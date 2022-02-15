10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
- JP Morgan raised Ralph Lauren Corporation RL price target from $137 to $142. Ralph Lauren shares rose 1.2% to $124.00 in pre-market trading.
- Telsey Advisory Group cut Macy's, Inc. M price target from $40 to $30. Macy's shares rose 2.3% to $25.03 in pre-market trading.
- Needham boosted Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. COLL price target from $28 to $34. Collegium Pharmaceutical shares rose 1.5% to $20.20 in pre-market trading.
- BMO Capital raised the price target on IAMGOLD Corporation IAG from $2.75 to $3.25. IAMGOLD shares fell 1.7% to $2.90 in pre-market trading.
- JP Morgan cut the price target on Weber Inc. WEBR from $13 to $9.5. Weber shares fell 1.8% to $10.41 in pre-market trading.
- UBS lowered the price target for Wayfair Inc. W from $180 to $150. Wayfair shares rose 1.3% to $144.06 in pre-market trading.
- Keybanc reduced the price target for Shopify Inc. SHOP from $1,250 to $1,150. Shopify shares rose 3% to $873.00 in pre-market trading.
- Barclays raised the price target on Arista Networks, Inc. ANET from $130 to $140. Arista Networks shares rose 9.1% to $134.04 in pre-market trading.
- Mizuho reduced salesforce.com, inc. CRM price target from $350 to $295. salesforce.com shares rose 2.2% to $210.98 in pre-market trading.
- UBS cut Honeywell International Inc. HON price target from $237 to $220. Honeywell shares rose 0.9% to $188.30 in pre-market trading.
