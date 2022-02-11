10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
- SVB Leerink cut Illumina, Inc. ILMN price target from $430 to $400. Illumina shares fell 0.7% to $355.70 in pre-market trading.
- Canaccord Genuity lowered Aspen Group, Inc. ASPU price target from $7 to $2. Aspen Group shares rose 0.8% to $1.25 in pre-market trading.
- Piper Sandler boosted the price target for HubSpot, Inc. HUBS from $715 to $735. HubSpot shares rose 7.1% to $572.15 in pre-market trading.
- Needham reduced the price target on Avalara, Inc. AVLR from $210 to $150. Avalara shares rose 1.3% to $113.66 in pre-market trading.
- HC Wainwright & Co. lowered the price target on Addex Therapeutics Ltd ADXN from $28 to $21. Addex Therapeutics shares fell 0.4% to close at $5.73 on Thursday.
Check out this: 3 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying
- Piper Sandler raised Zendesk, Inc. ZEN price target from $112 to $135. Zendesk shares gained 0.8% to $115.05 in pre-market trading.
- Raymond James boosted the price target for Datadog, Inc. DDOG from $200 to $210. Datadog shares gained 0.2% to $175.00 in pre-market trading.
- JP Morgan cut the price target on Kellogg Company K from $64 to $57. Kellogg shares fell 2.1% to $62.27 in pre-market trading.
- Keybanc lifted Cloudflare, Inc. NET price target from $132 to $150. Cloudflare shares rose 2.8% to $119.18 in pre-market trading.
- Wedbush cut Wingstop Inc. WING price target from $205 to $195. Wingstop shares fell 0.7% to $151.00 in pre-market trading.
Benzinga Trading School is now offering a 7 day trial! Click Here to Join the #1 Trading Educational Platform!
Check out other big price target changes here
If you are not using this trading strategy, you are leaving money on the table...
If you are blindly looking up and trading stocks the way 99% of traders are, you are missing on HUGE potential returns. Even new traders who started following this option trading strategy instantly began seeing returns they wouldn't have had otherwise. With even two trades per month with this strategy, you will start seeing the difference in your trading account. Don't waste any more time "guessing" and "getting lucky". Click Here to See if you Qualify for Benzinga Options!
For today only, we are gifting away our Benzinga Options Starter newsletter for only $7. This includes two heavily researched trades per month from lead trader, Nic Chahine. For the same cost of a cup of coffee, less than the cost of a Netflix subscription, and less than the average order at McDonalds you will receive top-tier education and winning trade alerts to maximize your portfolio returns. This also includes a 14-day full money-back guarantee if you cancel. There is absolutely no risk! Click Here Now to Get Started!
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.