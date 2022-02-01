A Sure Bet? Innovative Media Company Is Creating Strong Partnerships Around Sports, Gaming and eSports

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

Whether college or professional, the NFL or NBA, Americans love to watch sports. This is a country of serious fandom. No matter what is happening in the outside world, people crave the excitement, the unpredictability of sports.

And they crave connection. They crave feeling like part of the team and getting as close to the action and the players as possible.

Troika Media Group Inc. TRKA, knows that fan experience is paramount in the sports industry. Brands that connect to fans, who speak their language, will outperform those that don’t build fan-centric brands that are fueled by loyal audiences and fans.

The company has worked with Coca-Cola COKE, Amazon.com Inc. AMZN and Apple Inc. AAPL, and on the SoFi Stadium oculus (the largest 360-degree two-sided screen in the world) for the LA Rams. It recently announced several significant client mandates with key partners in the sports industry and several adjacent industries, like fitness and sports betting, including the following:

LA Rams

Las Vegas Raiders

College Big Ten Network

Pac-12 Network

PointsBet

Riot Games

Ubisoft

PGA Tour

UFC

Betting

Troika was named PointsBet Holdings Limited’s creative agency in the fall of 2021. Troika worked to create a 360-degree campaign, including broadcast, digital, social, out-of-home, and in-stadium. At the center of the campaign was NFL legend Drew Brees.

“PointsBet is an industry innovator, leading the way with new and different ways to engage bettors, and we expect that demand to increase with the evolution of legalized sports betting,” Troika Chairman and CEO Robert Machinist said. “TMG will create authentic and credible content that resonates with sports bettors, from those who are experienced bettors to those who are new to sports betting. We are thrilled to have been awarded this engagement and very excited to partner with PointsBet as they continue to enhance the modern bettor experience.”

Esports

Troika also partnered with the leading esports league in Asia, VSPN, to create a new look for the 6th Honor of Kings Tournament, its premier international tournament. The tournament is put on in collaboration with Tencent Holdings ADR TCEHY, one of the largest gaming companies in the world.

"Troika recognized some time ago the momentum and potential of gaming and esports, and we were thrilled when VSPN approached us to work with them on this important event," said Kevin Aratari, Troika’s head of new business. "Some 2.8 billion people identify as gamers, a cross-generational phenomenon that is inclusive and vibrant. Troika has a proven track record of building and guiding brands in this vital and growing sector."

These partnerships as well as others like the PAC-12 Conference (one of the “power five” conferences in college football) and F45 Training Holdings Inc. FXLV, could represent continued opportunities for Troika. Sports, gaming and eSports are some of the fastest growing verticals for Troika today and the Company's growing roster of clients is a testament to their creative end-to-end branding and innovative advertising solutions.

