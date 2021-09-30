Cramer Gives His Opinion On Old Republic International, QuantumScape And More

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said HubSpot Inc (NYSE: HUBS) is one of the hottest stocks in the market. He would rather buy salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM).

Thoughtworks Holding Inc (NASDAQ: TWKS) looks a little like Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK). He has been with some people from Autodesk. It's well run and he likes it very much.

Cramer likes Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE: ORI). It's in a good business and someone is going to take it over one day, he said.

He has always liked Vishay Intertechnology Inc (NYSE: VSH).

Cramer would be careful with Quantumscape Corp (NYSE: QS) because there is real competition in the battery space.

Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE: GNW) is not going to be great and Cramer would take profits.

dMY Technology Group III Inc (NYSE: DMYI) is a mystery wrapped in an enigma, said Cramer. He can't opine on it because it's too crazy.

Cramer is worried about Cue Health Inc (NASDAQ: HLTH) because it's periodically a meme stock and that is not for him.