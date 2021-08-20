Thinking About Buying Stock Or Options In Macy's, Romeo Power Or Royal Caribbean?

One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?”

That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why a stock is moving.

Analysts and brokerage firms often use ratings when they issue stock recommendations to stock traders.

Analysts arrive at stock ratings by researching public financial statements, communicating with executives and customers and following industry trends.

Telsey Advisory Group analyst Dana Telsey maintains Macy's Inc (NYSE: M) with a Market Perform and raises the price target from $21 to $24.

JP Morgan analyst Matthew Boss upgrades Macy's from Underweight to Neutral and raises the price target from $19 to $25.

Morgan Stanley analyst Kimberly Greenberger maintains Macy's with an Underweight and raises the price target from $17 to $21.

Macy's is trading higher in Friday's pre-market session by 0.5% at $21.72.

Morgan Stanley maintained Romeo Power Inc (NYSE: RMO) with an Underweight and lowered the price target from $7 to $4.

Romeo Power is trading higher by 1.2% at $4.25.

Deutsche Bank analyst Chris Woronka maintains Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE: RCL) with a Hold and raises the price target from $80 to $83.

Royal Caribbean Cruises is trading lower by 0.7% at $76.