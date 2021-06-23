7 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Hours Session

Gainers

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ: AGTC) shares are trading higher after the company announced that it plans to release 12-month data for adult patients and low-dose pediatric patients in its Phase 1/2 clinical achromatopsia trials on Thursday, June 24.

Steelcase (NASDAQ: SCS) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results and issued Q2 EPS and sales guidance above estimates.

DHI Group (NYSE: DHX) shares are trading higher after the company announced it will add $12 million to its stock buyback, increasing the overall buyback to $20 million.

Marin Software (NASDAQ: MRIN) shares are trading higher after the company announced it has added the ability to manage Instacart Ads to its flagship MarinOne platform.

Franklin Street Properties (AMEX:FSP) shares are trading higher after the company reported a $50-million buyback.

Losers

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE: RCUS) shares are trading lower after the company announced data from the first interim analysis of the three-arm randomized Phase 2 ARC-7 study.

Talos Energy (NYSE: TALO) shares are trading lower after the company announced a 5 million share secondary public offering of common stock by affiliates of Apollo Global Management and Riverstone Holdings.