Insurance Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 04, 2021 2:33pm   Comments
According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. Gainers Reliance Global Group (NASDAQ: RELI) stock rose 3.09% to $4.0 during Friday's regular session.

Gainers

  • Reliance Global Group (NASDAQ:RELI) stock rose 3.09% to $4.0 during Friday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 39.2K shares, making up 4.03% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $43.5 million.
  • Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) stock rose 1.6% to $9.49. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 414.3K shares, making up 21.32% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
  • Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) shares rose 1.03% to $177.24. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.6K shares, making up 49.18% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $335.7 million.
  • Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) shares moved upwards by 0.95% to $8.45. Trading volume for Waterdrop's stock is 147.3K as of 12:40 EST. This is 8.78% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
  • Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) shares rose 0.76% to $13.77. As of 12:40 EST, Fanhua's stock is trading at a volume of 13.0K, which is 16.97% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $739.1 million.
  • Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) shares increased by 0.75% to $9.36. Trading volume for Greenlight Capital Re's stock is 41.4K as of 12:40 EST. This is 20.48% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $326.2 million.

Losers

  • Oxbridge Re Holdings (NASDAQ:OXBR) stock declined by 3.15% to $2.77 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for Oxbridge Re Holdings's stock is 615.2K as of 12:40 EST. This is 100.33% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.8 million.
  • ICC Holdings (NASDAQ:ICCH) stock declined by 2.84% to $15.43. ICC Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 135 shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 6.71% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $50.8 million.
  • United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) stock decreased by 2.62% to $30.17. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 5.7K, which is 7.41% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $757.8 million.
  • FG Financial Gr (NASDAQ:FGF) stock fell 2.36% to $8.3. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 3.2K, which is 9.87% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
  • Intl General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC) stock fell 2.23% to $8.8. Intl General Insurance's stock is trading at a volume of 10.3K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 6.59% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $439.2 million.
  • Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) stock declined by 1.94% to $16.21. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 49.8K shares, making up 41.81% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $833.7 million.

