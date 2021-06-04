Insurance Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. Gainers Reliance Global Group (NASDAQ: RELI) stock rose 3.09% to $4.0 during Friday's regular session.

Gainers

(NASDAQ:RELI) stock rose 3.09% to $4.0 during Friday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 39.2K shares, making up 4.03% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $43.5 million. Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) stock rose 1.6% to $9.49. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 414.3K shares, making up 21.32% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.

Losers

