7 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session

Gainers

Salesforce.com (NYSE: CRM) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q2 EPS and sales guidance above estimates and raised FY22 EPS and sales guidance above estimates.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ: ULTA) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales results and raised FY21 EPS and sales guidance.

Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results and issued Q2 FY21 non-GAAP EPS and revenue guidance above estimates.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ: OLLI) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.

Yext (NYSE: YEXT) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results and issued Q2 2022 & FY22 revenue guidance above estimates.

Express (NYSE: EXPR) shares are trading higher after a 13G filing showed DE Shaw has a 5% stake in the company.

Losers

HP (NYSE: HPQ) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q2 earnings results.