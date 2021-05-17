10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
- Morgan Stanley boosted the price target on Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) from $113 to $137. Applied Materials shares fell 1.1% to $123.46 in pre-market trading.
- Raymond James lifted the price target for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE: HPE) from $16 to $18. Hewlett Packard Enterprise shares fell 0.4% to $16.21 in pre-market trading.
- Telsey Advisory Group boosted the price target for Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE: DECK) from $355 to $375. Deckers Outdoor shares rose 0.1% to $336.00 in pre-market trading.
- JMP Securities lowered Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ: POSH) price target from $85 to $57. Poshmark shares fell 0.5% to $36.40 in pre-market trading.
- Credit Suisse cut 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONEM) price target from $56 to $50. 1Life Healthcare shares rose 1.3% to $33.20 in pre-market trading.
- Barclays reduced Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SLDB) price target from $13 to $8. Solid Biosciences shares rose 1.7% to $3.55 in pre-market trading.
- Wells Fargo cut the price target on Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ: PROG) from $4 to $2. Progenity shares rose 0.4% to close at $2.36 on Friday.
- Oppenheimer lowered Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRTX) price target from $245 to $160. Mirati Therapeutics shares rose 1.2% to close at $156.62 on Friday.
- SVB Leerink cut the price target on Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BOLT) from $37 to $33. Bolt Biotherapeutics shares rose 2.5% to close at $18.79 on Friday.
- HC Wainwright & Co. raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: JAZZ) price target from $207 to $212. Jazz Pharmaceuticals shares rose 0.6% to close at $179.17 on Thursday.
