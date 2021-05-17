 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 17, 2021 8:11am   Comments
Share:
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
  • Morgan Stanley boosted the price target on Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) from $113 to $137. Applied Materials shares fell 1.1% to $123.46 in pre-market trading.
  • Raymond James lifted the price target for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE: HPE) from $16 to $18. Hewlett Packard Enterprise shares fell 0.4% to $16.21 in pre-market trading.
  • Telsey Advisory Group boosted the price target for Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE: DECK) from $355 to $375. Deckers Outdoor shares rose 0.1% to $336.00 in pre-market trading.
  • JMP Securities lowered Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ: POSH) price target from $85 to $57. Poshmark shares fell 0.5% to $36.40 in pre-market trading.
  • Credit Suisse cut 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONEM) price target from $56 to $50. 1Life Healthcare shares rose 1.3% to $33.20 in pre-market trading.
  • Barclays reduced Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SLDB) price target from $13 to $8. Solid Biosciences shares rose 1.7% to $3.55 in pre-market trading.
  • Wells Fargo cut the price target on Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ: PROG) from $4 to $2. Progenity shares rose 0.4% to close at $2.36 on Friday.
  • Oppenheimer lowered Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRTX) price target from $245 to $160. Mirati Therapeutics shares rose 1.2% to close at $156.62 on Friday.
  • SVB Leerink cut the price target on Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BOLT) from $37 to $33. Bolt Biotherapeutics shares rose 2.5% to close at $18.79 on Friday.
  • HC Wainwright & Co. raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: JAZZ) price target from $207 to $212. Jazz Pharmaceuticals shares rose 0.6% to close at $179.17 on Thursday.

Check out other big price target changes here

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMAT + BOLT)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Merck Reports Positive Keytruda Data In Breast Cancer, Curis, Evoke Slump On Earnings, Qiagen's Rapid COVID-19 Antibody Test OK'ed For Emergency Use
The QQQ Was Hammered Again Today. Here's Why.
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Minerva, InflaRx Report Positive Data Readouts, Lucira COVID-19 Test Kit Available On Amazon, Decision Day For Heron
Semiconductor Stocks Now Cheaper Than Industrials: Here's How You Can Play It
10 Information Technology Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
Jenny Harrington Weighs In On Tech Stocks
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPenny Stocks Price Target Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
FLTelsey Advisory GroupMaintains60.0
STZRBC CapitalMaintains300.0
DECKTelsey Advisory GroupMaintains375.0
HPERaymond JamesMaintains18.0
MARMorgan StanleyMaintains138.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com