Thinking About Buying Stock In Entera, GE, Phunware, Sundial Growers Or Plug Power?

Here is the latest news and updates for Entera, GE, Phunware, Sundial and Plug Power.

Entera Bio Ltd (NASDAQ: ENTX) shares are trading higher after the company announced the Phase 2 clinical trial of EB613 met its primary endpoint.

General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) shares are trading lower after Oppenheimer downgraded the stock from Outperform to Perform.

Phunware Inc (NASDAQ: PHUN) shares are trading higher after the company announced it partnered with Vizzia Technologies to offer its digital front door solution to healthcare organizations.

On Wednesday, BMO Capital downgraded Sundial Growers Inc (NASDAQ: SNDL) from Market Perform to Underperform and announced a 40-cent price target. Also, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Sundial Growers with a Neutral rating and a price target of $1.15.

Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ: PLUG) shares are trading higher as shares of several clean energy companies are trading higher as a drop in yields drives a rebound in growth sectors.