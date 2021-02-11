Here's Why Sundial Growers, Spirit Airlines And Plug Power Are Moving

One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?”

That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why that stock is moving.

Here’s why shares of Sundial Growers, Spirit Airlines and Plug Power are moving.

Shares of Sundial Growers Inc (NASDAQ: SNDL) are trading higher, potentially amid increased sector interest from retail investors on WallStreetBets.

Positive catalysts for the cannabis space this week also included earnings from Canopy Growth and Tilray's UK distribution agreement. Marijuana stocks in general have seen a spike in posts discussed in recent days on Reddit.

Sundial engages in the production and distribution of flowers, pre-rolls and vapes.

Shares of Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NYSE: SAVE) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected fourth-quarter EPS and sales results.

Spirit provides low-fare airline services in the US.

Shares of Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ: PLUG) are trading higher after the company announces Preeti Pande as the new CMO.

"As Plug Power continues to expand into new global markets, Pande will be instrumental in ensuring that its products and solutions are responsive to market needs, and in shaping the company's role in the emerging $10T hydrogen economy," the company said in a press release.

Plug Power provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. The clean energy company focuses on proton exchange membrane fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell and battery hybrid technologies and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.