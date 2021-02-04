Here's Why eBay, PayPal, Ocugen And Kodak Are Moving

One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?”

That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why that stock is moving.

Here’s why shares of eBay, PayPal, Ocugen and Kodak are moving.

Shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ: EBAY) are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter EPS and sales results and issued first-quarter EPS and sales guidance above estimates.

eBay operates marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide.

Shares of PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter EPS and sales results and issued FY21 sales guidance above estimates.

PayPal operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide.

Ocugen Inc (NASDAQ: OCGN) is trading higher after HC Wainwright & Co. upgraded the stock to a Buy, announcing a $4.50 price target.

On Wednesday, Ocugen shares were trading lower during a potential sell-off after the stock increased over 100% the day before following a report of a deal for the commercialization of its Covaxin in U.S. markets with Bharat Biotech.

Outside of Covaxin, Ocugen is primarily a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies to cure blindness diseases.

Shares of Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE: KODK) shares were trading higher by over 40% at one point Wednesday after CEO and executive chairman Jim Continenza tweeted: “We are partnering with @Microsoft, #Vpress and @PrintVis1 on the print industry's first all-in-one business software portfolio. #kodakprint #PrintThatPays."

The stock jumped as high as $13.80 before traders and investors discovered Kodak and Continenza had tweeted the same news on Dec. 9, 2020.

Shares of Kodak are down 3% in Thursday’s pre-market session, trading around $10.75.