10 Health Care Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Health Care sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVTA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $2.00 $35.3K 9.4K 2.4K MRK CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/27/23 $116.00 $66.4K 18 800 UNH CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $490.00 $46.0K 375 402 PRVB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/21/23 $7.50 $110.6K 569 314 PFE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $30.00 $43.0K 1.1K 154 TEVA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $7.00 $34.9K 29.1K 152 ALGN PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $270.00 $61.4K 284 67 HROW CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/21/23 $2.50 $36.6K 300 60 HZNP CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $90.00 $28.4K 970 56 SYK CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $210.00 $168.9K 531 47

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For NVTA NVTA, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 22 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 883 contract(s) at a $2.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.3K, with a price of $40.0 per contract. There were 9446 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2403 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MRK MRK, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 29 day(s) on January 27, 2023. This event was a transfer of 800 contract(s) at a $116.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $66.4K, with a price of $83.0 per contract. There were 18 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 800 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For UNH UNH, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 386 day(s) on January 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 5 contract(s) at a $490.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.0K, with a price of $9200.0 per contract. There were 375 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 402 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PRVB PRVB, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 113 day(s) on April 21, 2023. This event was a transfer of 299 contract(s) at a $7.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $110.6K, with a price of $370.0 per contract. There were 569 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 314 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PFE PFE, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 22 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 20 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.0K, with a price of $2150.0 per contract. There were 1146 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 154 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TEVA TEVA, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 22 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 150 contract(s) at a $7.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.9K, with a price of $233.0 per contract. There were 29120 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 152 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ALGN ALGN, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 386 day(s) on January 19, 2024. Parties traded 8 contract(s) at a $270.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $61.4K, with a price of $7680.0 per contract. There were 284 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 67 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For HROW HROW, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 113 day(s) on April 21, 2023. This event was a transfer of 30 contract(s) at a $2.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.6K, with a price of $1220.0 per contract. There were 300 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 60 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding HZNP HZNP, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 22 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 12 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.4K, with a price of $2370.0 per contract. There were 970 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 56 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SYK SYK, we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 22 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 45 contract(s) at a $210.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $168.9K, with a price of $3755.0 per contract. There were 531 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 47 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

