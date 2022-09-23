8 Communication Services Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume META PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/23/22 $140.00 $39.5K 16.5K 25.1K GOOGL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/30/22 $96.00 $27.2K 1.0K 8.6K SNAP PUT TRADE BULLISH 04/21/23 $9.00 $486.0K 801 6.8K GOOG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/30/22 $99.00 $90.5K 201 975 VOD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/21/23 $14.00 $37.0K 112 898 NFLX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/18/22 $235.00 $66.8K 559 244 VZ CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/21/22 $38.00 $58.8K 168 34 ROKU PUT TRADE BEARISH 04/21/23 $125.00 $26.4K 66 13

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For META META, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 494 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.5K, with a price of $80.0 per contract. There were 16561 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 25143 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GOOGL GOOGL, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on September 30, 2022. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $96.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.2K, with a price of $136.0 per contract. There were 1006 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8689 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SNAP SNAP, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 210 day(s) on April 21, 2023. Parties traded 3000 contract(s) at a $9.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $486.0K, with a price of $162.0 per contract. There were 801 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6816 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GOOG GOOG, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on September 30, 2022. Parties traded 431 contract(s) at a $99.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $90.5K, with a price of $210.0 per contract. There were 201 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 975 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding VOD VOD, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 210 day(s) on April 21, 2023. Parties traded 824 contract(s) at a $14.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.0K, with a price of $45.0 per contract. There were 112 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 898 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NFLX NFLX, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 56 day(s) on November 18, 2022. Parties traded 26 contract(s) at a $235.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $66.8K, with a price of $2570.0 per contract. There were 559 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 244 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding VZ VZ, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 28 day(s) on October 21, 2022. Parties traded 313 contract(s) at a $38.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $58.8K, with a price of $188.0 per contract. There were 168 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 34 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ROKU ROKU, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 210 day(s) on April 21, 2023. This event was a transfer of 4 contract(s) at a $125.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.4K, with a price of $6600.0 per contract. There were 66 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 13 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

