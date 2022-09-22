10 Health Care Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Health Care sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PFE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $50.00 $35.2K 206 2.8K SAVA CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/30/22 $50.00 $25.0K 1.6K 2.1K DICE PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/21/22 $15.00 $79.3K 4.7K 304 NVAX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/21/23 $30.00 $70.0K 25 153 CTLT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/21/22 $80.00 $42.8K 57 107 HZNP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $70.00 $36.0K 144 88 ALNY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $200.00 $35.2K 309 65 TDOC CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/18/22 $25.00 $26.5K 73 53 ABC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/16/23 $150.00 $43.6K 111 44 MRK CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $80.00 $54.0K 1.2K 35

• For PFE PFE, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 848 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 64 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.2K, with a price of $550.0 per contract. There were 206 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2862 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SAVA SAVA, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on September 30, 2022. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.0K, with a price of $500.0 per contract. There were 1624 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2162 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DICE DICE, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 29 day(s) on October 21, 2022. Parties traded 269 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $79.3K, with a price of $295.0 per contract. There were 4794 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 304 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NVAX NVAX, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 211 day(s) on April 21, 2023. Parties traded 140 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $70.0K, with a price of $500.0 per contract. There were 25 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 153 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CTLT CTLT, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 29 day(s) on October 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 107 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 19 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.8K, with a price of $400.0 per contract. There were 57 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 107 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For HZNP HZNP, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 120 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 88 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.0K, with a price of $410.0 per contract. There were 144 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 88 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ALNY ALNY, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 120 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 15 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.2K, with a price of $2350.0 per contract. There were 309 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 65 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TDOC TDOC, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 57 day(s) on November 18, 2022. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.5K, with a price of $530.0 per contract. There were 73 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 53 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ABC ABC, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 267 day(s) on June 16, 2023. This event was a transfer of 26 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.6K, with a price of $1680.0 per contract. There were 111 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 44 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MRK MRK, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 484 day(s) on January 19, 2024. Parties traded 35 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $54.0K, with a price of $1545.0 per contract. There were 1273 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 35 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

