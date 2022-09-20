10 Health Care Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NEOG PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/21/22 $15.00 $315.0K 500 3.5K TCDA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/21/22 $17.50 $67.5K 311 1.0K RLMD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/21/22 $35.00 $74.1K 6.6K 708 AVTR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/18/22 $20.00 $40.0K 2 603 NGM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/18/22 $15.00 $29.0K 1.0K 403 LLY CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/21/22 $320.00 $104.0K 2.6K 283 MRNA CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/21/22 $134.00 $39.4K 6 149 SGEN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/21/22 $140.00 $40.1K 2.5K 101 BDX CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/07/22 $247.50 $38.4K 0 95 TMDX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/21/22 $80.00 $102.7K 0 38

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding NEOG NEOG, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 31 day(s) on October 21, 2022. Parties traded 3500 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $315.0K, with a price of $90.0 per contract. There were 500 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3500 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TCDA TCDA, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 31 day(s) on October 21, 2022. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $17.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $67.5K, with a price of $135.0 per contract. There were 311 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1016 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RLMD RLMD, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 31 day(s) on October 21, 2022. Parties traded 85 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 20 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $74.1K, with a price of $875.0 per contract. There were 6633 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 708 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AVTR AVTR, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 59 day(s) on November 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.0K, with a price of $80.0 per contract. There were 2 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 603 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NGM NGM, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 59 day(s) on November 18, 2022. Parties traded 88 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.0K, with a price of $330.0 per contract. There were 1019 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 403 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LLY LLY, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 31 day(s) on October 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $320.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $104.0K, with a price of $520.0 per contract. There were 2647 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 283 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MRNA MRNA, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 31 day(s) on October 21, 2022. Parties traded 49 contract(s) at a $134.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.4K, with a price of $805.0 per contract. There were 6 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 149 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SGEN SGEN, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 31 day(s) on October 21, 2022. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.1K, with a price of $800.0 per contract. There were 2536 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 101 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BDX BDX, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 17 day(s) on October 7, 2022. This event was a transfer of 95 contract(s) at a $247.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.4K, with a price of $410.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 95 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TMDX TMDX, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 31 day(s) on October 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 32 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $102.7K, with a price of $3210.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 38 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

