This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WBD PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/16/22 $12.50 $391.5K 43.7K 14.3K VZ CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $41.50 $51.0K 240 8.7K GOOG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $120.00 $729.0K 11.3K 4.2K ATVI CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 10/21/22 $80.00 $250.0K 3.7K 2.8K NFLX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $215.00 $35.0K 2.7K 1.2K GOOGL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $106.00 $146.9K 1.1K 906 META PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/21/22 $155.00 $292.5K 4.0K 865 TWTR CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/21/22 $45.00 $42.5K 13.3K 536 LUMN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $9.00 $26.3K 2.2K 527 DISH PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $17.50 $43.5K 8.6K 150

• Regarding WBD WBD, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 10 day(s) on September 16, 2022. Parties traded 9550 contract(s) at a $12.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $391.5K, with a price of $41.0 per contract. There were 43739 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 14387 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For VZ VZ, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 10 day(s) on September 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 1000 contract(s) at a $41.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $51.0K, with a price of $51.0 per contract. There were 240 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8749 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GOOG GOOG, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 136 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 1619 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 24 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $729.0K, with a price of $451.0 per contract. There were 11305 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4262 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ATVI ATVI, we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 45 day(s) on October 21, 2022. Parties traded 2500 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $250.0K, with a price of $100.0 per contract. There were 3754 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2833 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NFLX NFLX, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 10 day(s) on September 16, 2022. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $215.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.0K, with a price of $702.0 per contract. There were 2788 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1250 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GOOGL GOOGL, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 10 day(s) on September 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 510 contract(s) at a $106.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $146.9K, with a price of $288.0 per contract. There were 1114 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 906 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding META META, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 45 day(s) on October 21, 2022. Parties traded 325 contract(s) at a $155.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $292.5K, with a price of $900.0 per contract. There were 4059 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 865 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TWTR TWTR, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 45 day(s) on October 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.5K, with a price of $85.0 per contract. There were 13308 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 536 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LUMN LUMN, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 136 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 371 contract(s) at a $9.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 31 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.3K, with a price of $71.0 per contract. There were 2229 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 527 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DISH DISH, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 136 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 150 contract(s) at a $17.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.5K, with a price of $290.0 per contract. There were 8688 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 150 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

