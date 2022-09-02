This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Communication Services sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume T PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/09/22 $17.50 $144.5K 4.7K 6.5K META CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $180.00 $64.3K 17.2K 5.6K GOOGL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/02/22 $108.00 $45.5K 4.5K 3.4K CMCSA CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 04/21/23 $40.00 $65.5K 451 300 VZ CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/18/22 $40.00 $50.4K 1.1K 210 DISH CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $30.00 $25.5K 1.0K 155 BIDU PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/09/22 $145.00 $31.5K 103 140 LYV CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 10/21/22 $95.00 $80.0K 2.4K 5

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For T T, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 7 day(s) on September 9, 2022. This event was a transfer of 4801 contract(s) at a $17.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 45 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $144.5K, with a price of $30.0 per contract. There were 4766 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6555 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For META META, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 14 day(s) on September 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 893 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 26 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $64.3K, with a price of $72.0 per contract. There were 17215 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5644 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GOOGL GOOGL, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 1418 contract(s) at a $108.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 35 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.5K, with a price of $32.0 per contract. There were 4504 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3409 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CMCSA CMCSA, we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 231 day(s) on April 21, 2023. Parties traded 300 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $65.5K, with a price of $219.0 per contract. There were 451 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 300 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For VZ VZ, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 77 day(s) on November 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.4K, with a price of $252.0 per contract. There were 1155 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 210 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DISH DISH, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 504 day(s) on January 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 150 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.5K, with a price of $170.0 per contract. There were 1018 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 155 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BIDU BIDU, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on September 9, 2022. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $145.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.5K, with a price of $631.0 per contract. There were 103 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 140 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LYV LYV, we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 49 day(s) on October 21, 2022. Parties traded 250 contract(s) at a $95.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $80.0K, with a price of $320.0 per contract. There were 2422 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.