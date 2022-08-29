9 Energy Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume APA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/21/22 $40.00 $51.5K 8.9K 6.4K CVX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $165.00 $199.8K 16.7K 1.6K STNG CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $15.00 $140.0K 8.5K 1.4K VTNR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/21/22 $10.00 $33.3K 9.7K 1.0K OXY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $100.00 $33.0K 4.8K 540 DK CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/21/22 $32.30 $37.4K 429 372 PXD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $210.00 $28.1K 136 367 DVN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $75.00 $56.2K 6.9K 287 VLO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/02/22 $125.00 $26.5K 345 240

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding APA APA, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 53 day(s) on October 21, 2022. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $51.5K, with a price of $515.0 per contract. There were 8951 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6442 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CVX CVX, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 18 day(s) on September 16, 2022. Parties traded 377 contract(s) at a $165.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $199.8K, with a price of $530.0 per contract. There were 16789 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1671 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding STNG STNG, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 144 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $140.0K, with a price of $2800.0 per contract. There were 8525 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1403 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding VTNR VTNR, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 53 day(s) on October 21, 2022. Parties traded 370 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.3K, with a price of $90.0 per contract. There were 9783 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1053 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For OXY OXY, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 144 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.0K, with a price of $330.0 per contract. There were 4887 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 540 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DK DK, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 53 day(s) on October 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 192 contract(s) at a $32.30 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 24 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.4K, with a price of $195.0 per contract. There were 429 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 372 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PXD PXD, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 144 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 5 contract(s) at a $210.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.1K, with a price of $5620.0 per contract. There were 136 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 367 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DVN DVN, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 144 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 65 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $56.2K, with a price of $865.0 per contract. There were 6942 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 287 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding VLO VLO, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on September 2, 2022. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $125.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.5K, with a price of $265.0 per contract. There were 345 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 240 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.