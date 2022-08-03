9 Communication Services Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PINS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $25.00 $109.5K 14.9K 2.7K GOOGL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $120.00 $70.0K 15.1K 2.4K GOOG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/19/22 $120.00 $70.5K 6.8K 1.6K NFLX PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/21/22 $185.00 $99.4K 447 499 TWTR CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/16/22 $41.00 $26.2K 3.5K 395 META PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/21/22 $170.00 $42.3K 1.6K 213 DISH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $22.50 $42.0K 33 100 DIS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $100.00 $83.6K 8.3K 92 BIDU PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/16/22 $145.00 $28.6K 723 55

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding PINS PINS, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 44 day(s) on September 16, 2022. Parties traded 1172 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $109.5K, with a price of $94.0 per contract. There were 14998 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2710 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GOOGL GOOGL, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 44 day(s) on September 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 175 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $70.0K, with a price of $400.0 per contract. There were 15193 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2499 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GOOG GOOG, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 16 day(s) on August 19, 2022. Parties traded 300 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $70.5K, with a price of $235.0 per contract. There were 6829 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1655 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NFLX NFLX, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 79 day(s) on October 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 141 contract(s) at a $185.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $99.4K, with a price of $705.0 per contract. There were 447 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 499 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TWTR TWTR, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 44 day(s) on September 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $41.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.2K, with a price of $262.0 per contract. There were 3599 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 395 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For META META, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 79 day(s) on October 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 30 contract(s) at a $170.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.3K, with a price of $1410.0 per contract. There were 1684 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 213 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DISH DISH, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 534 day(s) on January 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $22.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 21 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.0K, with a price of $420.0 per contract. There were 33 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 100 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DIS DIS, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 534 day(s) on January 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 75 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $83.6K, with a price of $1115.0 per contract. There were 8370 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 92 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BIDU BIDU, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 44 day(s) on September 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 20 contract(s) at a $145.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.6K, with a price of $1430.0 per contract. There were 723 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 55 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

