10 Communication Services Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BBIG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $1.50 $59.4K 1.3K 7.6K TWTR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/22/22 $36.00 $45.7K 11.0K 5.2K BILI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/16/22 $35.00 $27.9K 10.0K 2.5K CMCSA CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 08/19/22 $45.00 $50.0K 2.0K 2.0K GOOG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/15/22 $2300.00 $49.1K 1.5K 1.2K GOOGL PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/19/22 $2265.00 $25.0K 23 1.0K TTWO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $125.00 $36.8K 372 717 META CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/29/22 $170.00 $60.2K 1.4K 416 ATVI PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/19/22 $77.50 $50.0K 3.2K 408 TRIP PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $20.00 $29.2K 10.5K 150

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For BBIG BBIG, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 37 day(s) on August 19, 2022. This event was a transfer of 7429 contract(s) at a $1.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $59.4K, with a price of $8.0 per contract. There were 1346 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7680 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TWTR TWTR, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 9 day(s) on July 22, 2022. Parties traded 250 contract(s) at a $36.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.7K, with a price of $183.0 per contract. There were 11051 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5244 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BILI BILI, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 156 day(s) on December 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 22 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.9K, with a price of $1270.0 per contract. There were 10037 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2512 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CMCSA CMCSA, we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 37 day(s) on August 19, 2022. Parties traded 2000 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.0K, with a price of $25.0 per contract. There were 2056 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2046 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GOOG GOOG, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on July 15, 2022. This event was a transfer of 30 contract(s) at a $2300.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $49.1K, with a price of $1640.0 per contract. There were 1587 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1269 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GOOGL GOOGL, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 37 day(s) on August 19, 2022. This event was a transfer of 2 contract(s) at a $2265.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.0K, with a price of $12520.0 per contract. There were 23 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1014 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TTWO TTWO, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 65 day(s) on September 16, 2022. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $125.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.8K, with a price of $730.0 per contract. There were 372 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 717 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding META META, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 16 day(s) on July 29, 2022. Parties traded 70 contract(s) at a $170.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $60.2K, with a price of $860.0 per contract. There were 1444 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 416 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ATVI ATVI, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 37 day(s) on August 19, 2022. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $77.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.0K, with a price of $250.0 per contract. There were 3287 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 408 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TRIP TRIP, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 555 day(s) on January 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.2K, with a price of $585.0 per contract. There were 10532 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 150 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

