10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/08/22 $155.00 $26.1K 1.1K 3.5K AKAM CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $95.00 $31.8K 839 2.3K MSFT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/15/22 $260.00 $306.8K 11.5K 2.3K AVYA CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/19/22 $2.50 $90.0K 22 2.2K NCR CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/19/22 $35.00 $252.0K 44.1K 1.0K PYPL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/08/22 $70.00 $40.3K 1.0K 793 AAPL CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $160.00 $25.3K 30.1K 669 CRM PUT TRADE BULLISH 07/08/22 $165.00 $33.5K 422 311 CSIQ PUT TRADE BULLISH 07/01/22 $32.00 $25.0K 140 250 MU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $70.00 $107.9K 2.4K 244

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding NVDA NVDA, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on July 8, 2022. Parties traded 60 contract(s) at a $155.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.1K, with a price of $436.0 per contract. There were 1187 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3546 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AKAM AKAM, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 204 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 37 contract(s) at a $95.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.8K, with a price of $860.0 per contract. There were 839 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2395 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSFT MSFT, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 15 day(s) on July 15, 2022. This event was a transfer of 503 contract(s) at a $260.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 23 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $306.8K, with a price of $610.0 per contract. There were 11590 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2305 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AVYA AVYA, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 50 day(s) on August 19, 2022. This event was a transfer of 2000 contract(s) at a $2.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $90.0K, with a price of $45.0 per contract. There were 22 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2225 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NCR NCR, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 50 day(s) on August 19, 2022. This event was a transfer of 900 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $252.0K, with a price of $280.0 per contract. There were 44162 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1091 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PYPL PYPL, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 8 day(s) on July 8, 2022. This event was a transfer of 176 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.3K, with a price of $229.0 per contract. There were 1060 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 793 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AAPL AAPL, we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 204 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 42 contract(s) at a $160.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.3K, with a price of $604.0 per contract. There were 30117 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 669 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CRM CRM, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 8 day(s) on July 8, 2022. This event was a transfer of 78 contract(s) at a $165.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.5K, with a price of $430.0 per contract. There were 422 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 311 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CSIQ CSIQ, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on July 1, 2022. Parties traded 250 contract(s) at a $32.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.0K, with a price of $100.0 per contract. There were 140 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 250 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MU MU, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 568 day(s) on January 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 127 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $107.9K, with a price of $850.0 per contract. There were 2488 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 244 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

