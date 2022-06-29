ñol

Over 22,730 Put Contracts Purchased On Nvidia: Here Are 10 Of The Highest Volume Options Contracts Wednesday

by AJ Fabino, Benzinga Staff Writer 
June 29, 2022 1:19 PM | 1 min read

Trading volume is critical for small-window options traders, as it gives insight into how many contracts have been purchased on an options strike. A high-volume option can provide liquidity, giving investors a better opportunity to sell their contracts over those with lower volumes.

Using data sourced in Benzinga Pro, we can identify those contracts which are attracting large volumes during Wednesday’s trading session.

The highest volume option alerts of the day come from the following companies:

  • Nvidia Corporation NVDA
  • American Airlines Group Inc AAL
  • Apple Inc AAPL
  • Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD
  • Tesla Inc TSLA
  • Amazon.com, Inc AMZN
Symbol Price Type Strike DTE Bid Ask Volume
NVDA 152.82 Put 150.00 2 2.16 2.20 22,730
AAL 12.51 Put 11.00 205 1.54 1.55 17,392
AAPL 138.95 Put 135.00 2 0.41 0.42 16,672
AAPL 138.95 Call 145.00 2 0.22 0.23 16,510
AAPL 138.95 Call 140.00 2 1.70 1.70 15,748
AMD 77.20 Put 75.00 2 0.74 0.76 11,334
TSLA 676.14 Put 650.00 2 7.40 7.55 11,235
AMD 77.20 Put 78.00 2 1.75 1.80 9,893
AMZN 109.70 Call 110.00 2 1.96 1.98 9,881
AAPL 138.95 Call 142.00 2 0.85 0.86 9,741

