Over 22,730 Put Contracts Purchased On Nvidia: Here Are 10 Of The Highest Volume Options Contracts Wednesday

Trading volume is critical for small-window options traders, as it gives insight into how many contracts have been purchased on an options strike. A high-volume option can provide liquidity, giving investors a better opportunity to sell their contracts over those with lower volumes.

Using data sourced in Benzinga Pro, we can identify those contracts which are attracting large volumes during Wednesday’s trading session.

The highest volume option alerts of the day come from the following companies:

Nvidia Corporation NVDA

American Airlines Group Inc AAL

Apple Inc AAPL

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD

Tesla Inc TSLA

Amazon.com, Inc AMZN