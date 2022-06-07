ñol

10 Of The Highest Volume Options Contracts On Tuesday

by AJ Fabino, Benzinga Staff Writer 
June 7, 2022 3:40 PM | 1 min read

Trading volume is critical for small-window options traders, as it gives insight into how many contracts have been purchased on an options strike. A high-volume option can provide liquidity, giving investors a better opportunity to sell their contracts over those with lower volumes.

Using data sourced in Benzinga Pro, we can identify those contracts which are attracting large volumes during Wednesday’s trading session.

The highest volume option alerts of the day come from the following companies:

Apple Inc AAPL

Kraft Heinz Co KHC

Amazon.com, Inc AMZN

Kroger Co KR

Barrick Gold Corp GOLD

Symbol Type Strike DTE Bid Ask Volume
AAPL Call 150.00 3 1.25 1.26 51,989
KHC Put 35.00 38 0.66 0.77 46,451
KHC Put 32.50 38 0.28 0.35 42,218
AAPL Put 145.00 3 0.91 0.93 38,841
AMZN Call 125.00 3 1.09 1.11 36,276
AMZN Call 130.00 3 0.25 0.26 34,621
KR Put 49.00 38 1.68 1.75 32,025
KR Put 45.00 38 0.75 0.79 31,956
GOLD Call 23.00 38 0.19 0.20 30,542
AMZN Put 122.00 3 2.25 2.28 28,658

