10 Of The Highest Volume Options Contracts On Wednesday

by AJ Fabino, Benzinga Staff Writer 
May 25, 2022 3:44 PM | 1 min read
10 Of The Highest Volume Options Contracts On Wednesday

Trading volume is critical for small-window options traders, as it gives insight into how many contracts have been purchased on an options strike. A high-volume option can provide liquidity, giving investors a better opportunity to sell their contracts over those with lower volumes.

Using data sourced in Benzinga Pro, we can identify those contracts which are attracting large volumes during Wednesday’s trading session.

Also Read: This Investor Just Sold Apple Stock To Buy Microsoft: Here's Why

The highest volume option alerts of the day come from the following companies:

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc AMC
Schlumberger NV SLB
Apple Inc AAPL
Snap Inc SNAP
Tesla Inc TSLA
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD

Symbol Price Type Strike DTE Bid Ask Volume
AMC 11.47 Call 12.00 2 0.43 0.44 56,283
SLB 44.81 Call 47.00 23 1.22 1.39 49,913
AAPL 140.50 Call 140.00 2 2.40 2.43 41,492
SNAP 14.30 Put 17.50 9 3.30 3.45 39,164
AAPL 140.50 Call 141.00 2 1.89 1.90 34,564
TSLA 661.14 Call 700.00 2 4.20 4.30 30,458
SNAP 14.30 Call 14.00 2 0.75 0.78 29,569
AAPL 140.50 Put 140.00 2 1.75 1.76 29,361
AAPL 140.50 Put 139.00 2 1.37 1.39 29,151
AMD 92.54 Put 75.00 86 4.35 4.40 28,105

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

