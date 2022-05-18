9 Health Care Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Health Care sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BMY CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/15/22 $80.00 $74.7K 17.8K 2.6K DAWN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $10.00 $43.2K 44 577 BCRX PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $13.00 $151.2K 280 559 ALGN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/20/22 $270.00 $43.2K 32 164 MRNA PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $145.00 $54.1K 1.3K 55 REGN CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $660.00 $27.0K 34 34 ILMN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $210.00 $102.6K 4 30 BMRN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/21/22 $85.00 $26.8K 3 22 UNH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $350.00 $95.0K 259 10

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding BMY BMY, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 58 day(s) on July 15, 2022. Parties traded 558 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $74.7K, with a price of $134.0 per contract. There were 17834 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2696 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DAWN DAWN, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 30 day(s) on June 17, 2022. This event was a transfer of 577 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 22 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.2K, with a price of $75.0 per contract. There were 44 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 577 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BCRX BCRX, we observe a put option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 247 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 280 contract(s) at a $13.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $151.2K, with a price of $540.0 per contract. There were 280 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 559 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ALGN ALGN, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on May 20, 2022. This event was a transfer of 72 contract(s) at a $270.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.2K, with a price of $600.0 per contract. There were 32 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 164 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MRNA MRNA, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 247 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 17 contract(s) at a $145.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $54.1K, with a price of $3185.0 per contract. There were 1368 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 55 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding REGN REGN, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 30 day(s) on June 17, 2022. Parties traded 10 contract(s) at a $660.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.0K, with a price of $2705.0 per contract. There were 34 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 34 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ILMN ILMN, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 30 day(s) on June 17, 2022. Parties traded 30 contract(s) at a $210.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $102.6K, with a price of $3420.0 per contract. There were 4 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 30 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BMRN BMRN, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 156 day(s) on October 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 22 contract(s) at a $85.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.8K, with a price of $1220.0 per contract. There were 3 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 22 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding UNH UNH, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 247 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 7 contract(s) at a $350.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $95.0K, with a price of $13624.0 per contract. There were 259 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.