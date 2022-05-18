QQQ
10 Of The Highest Volume Options Contracts On Wednesday

by AJ Fabino, Benzinga Staff Writer 
May 18, 2022 3:10 PM | 1 min read

Trading volume is critical for small-window options traders, as it gives insight into how many contracts have been purchased on an options strike. A high-volume option can provide liquidity, giving investors a better opportunity to sell their contracts over those with lower volumes.

Using data sourced from Benzinga Pro, we can identify those contracts which are attracting the large volumes during Wednesday’s trading session.

The highest volume option alerts of the day come from the following companies:

Apple Inc AAPL
JD.Com Inc JD
Advanced Micro Devices Inc AMD
AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc AMC
Tesla Inc TSLA
Nvidia Corporation NVDA

Symbol Price Type Strike DTE Bid Ask Volume
AAPL 142.89 Call 150.00 2 0.20 0.20 76,605
JD 51.44 Put 48.00 2

0.27

 0.30 59,015
AMD 98.12 Call 105.00 2 0.35 0.37 51,822
AMD 98.12 Put 100.00 2 3.30 3.40 40,083
AAPL 142.89 Put 140.00 2 1.08 1.09 39,380
AMD 98.12 Call 100.00 2 1.51 1.53 38,149
AAPL 142.89 Put 145.00 2 3.30 3.40 33,556
TSLA 719.87 Put 700.00 2 11.20 11.50 29,531
AMC 13.15 Call 15.00 2 0.20 0.21 28,257
AAPL 142.89 Call 145.00 2 1.19 1.19 25,127

