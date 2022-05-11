QQQ
10 Of The Highest Volume Options Contracts On Wednesday: Affirm, Jefferies, Nvidia And More

by AJ Fabino, Benzinga Staff Writer 
May 11, 2022 12:50 PM | 1 min read

Trading volume is critical for small-window options traders as it gives insight into how many contracts have been purchased on an options strike. A high-volume option can provide liquidity, giving investors a better opportunity to sell their contracts over those with lower volumes.

Using data sourced in Benzinga Pro, we can identify those contracts attracting large volumes during Wednesday’s trading session.

See Also: Options News and Education

Symbol Price Type Strike DTE Bid Midpoint Ask Volume
JEF 31.57 Put 32.50 9 1.60 1.68 1.75 98,442
AAPL 152.44 Put 150.00 2 1.47 1.48 1.48 34,757
AAPL 152.44 Call 160.00 2 0.23 0.24 0.24 32,301
AAPL 152.44 Call 155.00 2 1.23 1.24 1.25 30,345
AAPL 152.44 Call 157.50 2 0.57 0.58 0.58 20,222
AFRM 16.22 Put 20.00 100 7.40 7.50 7.60 20,069
JD 51.22 Put 40.00 9 0.61 0.64 0.67 17,310
NVDA 171.53 Call 180.00 2 1.81 1.84 1.87 15,467
AMD 90.89 Call 95.00 2 0.85 0.86 0.87 14,718
FREY 7.57 Call 11.00 65 0.25 0.33 0.40 14,081

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: OptionsMarketsTrading IdeasGeneral