10 Health Care Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RCUS PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/20/22 $30.00 $400.0K 2.0K 2.0K CERN CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $90.00 $277.7K 9.9K 550 AXNX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $45.00 $25.8K 0 379 PFE CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $50.00 $46.8K 20.2K 360 UNH PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 06/17/22 $500.00 $25.4K 1.1K 313 MRNA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/13/22 $143.00 $71.4K 46 102 DOCS PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/16/22 $45.00 $30.4K 683 69 THC PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $75.00 $50.9K 206 40 SWAV CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/20/22 $150.00 $27.9K 207 38 CI CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $200.00 $62.0K 26.1K 36

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding RCUS RCUS, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 15 day(s) on May 20, 2022. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $400.0K, with a price of $800.0 per contract. There were 2065 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2010 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CERN CERN, we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 260 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 550 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $277.7K, with a price of $505.0 per contract. There were 9939 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 550 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AXNX AXNX, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 43 day(s) on June 17, 2022. This event was a transfer of 125 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.8K, with a price of $205.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 379 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PFE PFE, we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 260 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 125 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.8K, with a price of $375.0 per contract. There were 20261 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 360 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For UNH UNH, we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 43 day(s) on June 17, 2022. This event was a transfer of 11 contract(s) at a $500.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.4K, with a price of $2310.0 per contract. There were 1146 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 313 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MRNA MRNA, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on May 13, 2022. Parties traded 94 contract(s) at a $143.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $71.4K, with a price of $760.0 per contract. There were 46 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 102 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DOCS DOCS, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 225 day(s) on December 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 21 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.4K, with a price of $1450.0 per contract. There were 683 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 69 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding THC THC, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 43 day(s) on June 17, 2022. Parties traded 98 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.9K, with a price of $520.0 per contract. There were 206 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 40 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SWAV SWAV, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 15 day(s) on May 20, 2022. This event was a transfer of 30 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.9K, with a price of $930.0 per contract. There were 207 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 38 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CI CI, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 260 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 10 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $62.0K, with a price of $6200.0 per contract. There were 26149 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 36 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

