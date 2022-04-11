10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HEAR CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 05/20/22 $25.00 $29.5K 1.0K 7.8K MSFT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $285.00 $26.3K 294 6.2K AAPL PUT TRADE BEARISH 04/29/22 $170.00 $53.9K 12.3K 1.8K AMD CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $100.00 $26.2K 15.3K 1.6K UEPS CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/15/22 $3.00 $52.4K 10 1.0K NCR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/18/22 $45.00 $261.6K 66 988 INTC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/14/22 $48.00 $87.8K 29.8K 930 NVDA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/20/22 $240.00 $27.9K 12.4K 568 PYPL PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $190.00 $39.4K 7.7K 532 SNOW PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/14/22 $197.50 $31.2K 246 432

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding HEAR HEAR, we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 39 day(s) on May 20, 2022. Parties traded 169 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.5K, with a price of $175.0 per contract. There were 1043 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7838 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSFT MSFT, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 130 day(s) on August 19, 2022. Parties traded 12 contract(s) at a $285.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.3K, with a price of $2195.0 per contract. There were 294 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6218 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AAPL AAPL, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 18 day(s) on April 29, 2022. Parties traded 83 contract(s) at a $170.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $53.9K, with a price of $650.0 per contract. There were 12348 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1895 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMD AMD, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 67 day(s) on June 17, 2022. Parties traded 30 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.2K, with a price of $874.0 per contract. There were 15377 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1677 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding UEPS UEPS, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 95 day(s) on July 15, 2022. Parties traded 225 contract(s) at a $3.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $52.4K, with a price of $233.0 per contract. There were 10 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1000 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NCR NCR, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 221 day(s) on November 18, 2022. Parties traded 988 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 21 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $261.6K, with a price of $260.0 per contract. There were 66 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 988 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For INTC INTC, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on April 14, 2022. This event was a transfer of 750 contract(s) at a $48.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 26 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $87.8K, with a price of $117.0 per contract. There were 29870 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 930 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NVDA NVDA, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 39 day(s) on May 20, 2022. Parties traded 10 contract(s) at a $240.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.9K, with a price of $2790.0 per contract. There were 12489 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 568 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PYPL PYPL, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 67 day(s) on June 17, 2022. This event was a transfer of 5 contract(s) at a $190.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.4K, with a price of $7895.0 per contract. There were 7714 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 532 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SNOW SNOW, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on April 14, 2022. This event was a transfer of 169 contract(s) at a $197.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 33 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.2K, with a price of $185.0 per contract. There were 246 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 432 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

