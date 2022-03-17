10 Health Care Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

[TODAY IS YOUR LUCKY DAY] Get 50% OFF and get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Health Care sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AVEO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/14/22 $4.00 $48.9K 1.6K 293 WAT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/14/22 $340.00 $30.3K 22 182 MNKD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $2.00 $30.3K 1.8K 181 CELU PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/18/22 $12.50 $26.0K 370 100 SGEN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/16/22 $145.00 $129.1K 43 91 NVAX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/15/22 $55.00 $74.3K 13 88 NTRA CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/21/22 $35.00 $61.8K 6 62 AMGN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $245.00 $29.2K 1.1K 45 TDOC PUT TRADE BEARISH 07/15/22 $105.00 $86.0K 1.2K 20 DOCS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/20/22 $45.00 $30.5K 990 20

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For AVEO AVEO, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 28 day(s) on April 14, 2022. This event was a transfer of 272 contract(s) at a $4.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 22 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.9K, with a price of $180.0 per contract. There were 1633 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 293 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding WAT WAT, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 28 day(s) on April 14, 2022. Parties traded 47 contract(s) at a $340.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 47 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.3K, with a price of $646.0 per contract. There were 22 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 182 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MNKD MNKD, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 155 day(s) on August 19, 2022. Parties traded 181 contract(s) at a $2.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.3K, with a price of $166.0 per contract. There were 1832 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 181 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CELU CELU, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on March 18, 2022. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $12.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.0K, with a price of $520.0 per contract. There were 370 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 100 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SGEN SGEN, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 274 day(s) on December 16, 2022. Parties traded 63 contract(s) at a $145.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $129.1K, with a price of $2050.0 per contract. There were 43 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 91 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NVAX NVAX, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 120 day(s) on July 15, 2022. This event was a transfer of 88 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $74.3K, with a price of $845.0 per contract. There were 13 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 88 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NTRA NTRA, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 218 day(s) on October 21, 2022. Parties traded 60 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $61.8K, with a price of $1030.0 per contract. There were 6 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 62 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMGN AMGN, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 92 day(s) on June 17, 2022. This event was a transfer of 45 contract(s) at a $245.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.2K, with a price of $650.0 per contract. There were 1170 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 45 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TDOC TDOC, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 120 day(s) on July 15, 2022. This event was a transfer of 20 contract(s) at a $105.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $86.0K, with a price of $4300.0 per contract. There were 1219 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 20 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DOCS DOCS, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 64 day(s) on May 20, 2022. This event was a transfer of 28 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.5K, with a price of $1090.0 per contract. There were 990 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 20 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.