10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

[TODAY IS YOUR LUCKY DAY] Get 50% OFF and get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.
Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.
Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.
[REGISTER NOW] Educational session on How to Get Rich When The Stock Market Drops Using Options with Full-time Trader Nic Chahine. Click Here Now to Register
Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:
|Symbol
|PUT/CALL
|Trade Type
|Sentiment
|Exp. Date
|Strike Price
|Total Trade Price
|Open Interest
|Volume
|MSFT
|PUT
|TRADE
|BEARISH
|03/18/22
|$290.00
|$59.0K
|8.9K
|30.7K
|AMD
|CALL
|SWEEP
|BEARISH
|03/18/22
|$112.00
|$28.0K
|7.0K
|27.7K
|HPE
|CALL
|SWEEP
|BEARISH
|08/19/22
|$18.00
|$29.6K
|1.1K
|8.9K
|VLDR
|CALL
|SWEEP
|BULLISH
|04/14/22
|$2.50
|$33.2K
|1.8K
|3.0K
|AAPL
|CALL
|SWEEP
|BULLISH
|04/01/22
|$160.00
|$36.7K
|7.7K
|2.6K
|EVBG
|CALL
|SWEEP
|BEARISH
|04/14/22
|$40.00
|$128.7K
|2.7K
|2.0K
|PYPL
|CALL
|SWEEP
|BULLISH
|04/14/22
|$110.00
|$34.3K
|4.1K
|1.6K
|IBM
|CALL
|SWEEP
|BEARISH
|04/14/22
|$135.00
|$54.1K
|6.7K
|951
|IONQ
|CALL
|TRADE
|BULLISH
|04/14/22
|$15.00
|$50.0K
|2.9K
|438
|SNOW
|CALL
|SWEEP
|BULLISH
|03/18/22
|$195.00
|$38.1K
|542
|340
Explanation
These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.
• Regarding MSFT MSFT, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on March 18, 2022. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $290.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $59.0K, with a price of $118.0 per contract. There were 8942 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 30711 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding AMD AMD, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on March 18, 2022. Parties traded 253 contract(s) at a $112.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.0K, with a price of $110.0 per contract. There were 7026 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 27729 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For HPE HPE, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 155 day(s) on August 19, 2022. This event was a transfer of 346 contract(s) at a $18.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.6K, with a price of $85.0 per contract. There were 1138 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8937 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding VLDR VLDR, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 28 day(s) on April 14, 2022. Parties traded 959 contract(s) at a $2.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 26 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.2K, with a price of $31.0 per contract. There were 1867 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3008 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding AAPL AAPL, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 15 day(s) on April 1, 2022. Parties traded 105 contract(s) at a $160.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.7K, with a price of $350.0 per contract. There were 7752 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2637 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For EVBG EVBG, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 28 day(s) on April 14, 2022. This event was a transfer of 330 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $128.7K, with a price of $390.0 per contract. There were 2789 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2024 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding PYPL PYPL, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 28 day(s) on April 14, 2022. Parties traded 55 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.3K, with a price of $625.0 per contract. There were 4132 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1620 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding IBM IBM, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 28 day(s) on April 14, 2022. Parties traded 887 contract(s) at a $135.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 24 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $54.1K, with a price of $61.0 per contract. There were 6738 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 951 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding IONQ IONQ, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 28 day(s) on April 14, 2022. Parties traded 400 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.0K, with a price of $125.0 per contract. There were 2951 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 438 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For SNOW SNOW, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 1 day(s) on March 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 40 contract(s) at a $195.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.1K, with a price of $955.0 per contract. There were 542 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 340 contract(s) were bought and sold.
Options Alert Terminology
- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.
- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.
- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.
- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.
For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
If you are not using this trading strategy, you are leaving money on the table...
If you are blindly looking up and trading stocks the way 99% of traders are, you are missing on HUGE potential returns. Even new traders who started following this options trading strategy instantly began seeing returns they wouldn't have had otherwise. With even two trades per month with this strategy, you will start seeing the difference in your trading account. Don't waste any more time "guessing" and "getting lucky". Click Here to See if you Qualify for Benzinga Options!
It must be your lucky day... Nic Chahine, Benzinga's Full-time Head Options Trader has been minting profits during the recent volatility. His average win-rate in 2021 alone was over 90% of booked trades. Never before have we offered such a price reduction on his Options Starter strategy. For a massive 50% OFF, plus a 7-day full refund guarantee you can get full access to Nic's very own trades twice a month! These come with a complete video breakdown, explanation, charts, and trade tables (to show you that he takes every single trade alongside you). Click Here to Take this Limited Time Offer!
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.