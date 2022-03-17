10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

[TODAY IS YOUR LUCKY DAY] Get 50% OFF and get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MSFT PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/18/22 $290.00 $59.0K 8.9K 30.7K AMD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/18/22 $112.00 $28.0K 7.0K 27.7K HPE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/19/22 $18.00 $29.6K 1.1K 8.9K VLDR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/14/22 $2.50 $33.2K 1.8K 3.0K AAPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/01/22 $160.00 $36.7K 7.7K 2.6K EVBG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/14/22 $40.00 $128.7K 2.7K 2.0K PYPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/14/22 $110.00 $34.3K 4.1K 1.6K IBM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/14/22 $135.00 $54.1K 6.7K 951 IONQ CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/14/22 $15.00 $50.0K 2.9K 438 SNOW CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $195.00 $38.1K 542 340

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding MSFT MSFT, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on March 18, 2022. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $290.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $59.0K, with a price of $118.0 per contract. There were 8942 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 30711 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMD AMD, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on March 18, 2022. Parties traded 253 contract(s) at a $112.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.0K, with a price of $110.0 per contract. There were 7026 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 27729 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For HPE HPE, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 155 day(s) on August 19, 2022. This event was a transfer of 346 contract(s) at a $18.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.6K, with a price of $85.0 per contract. There were 1138 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8937 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding VLDR VLDR, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 28 day(s) on April 14, 2022. Parties traded 959 contract(s) at a $2.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 26 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.2K, with a price of $31.0 per contract. There were 1867 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3008 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AAPL AAPL, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 15 day(s) on April 1, 2022. Parties traded 105 contract(s) at a $160.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.7K, with a price of $350.0 per contract. There were 7752 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2637 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For EVBG EVBG, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 28 day(s) on April 14, 2022. This event was a transfer of 330 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $128.7K, with a price of $390.0 per contract. There were 2789 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2024 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PYPL PYPL, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 28 day(s) on April 14, 2022. Parties traded 55 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.3K, with a price of $625.0 per contract. There were 4132 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1620 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding IBM IBM, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 28 day(s) on April 14, 2022. Parties traded 887 contract(s) at a $135.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 24 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $54.1K, with a price of $61.0 per contract. There were 6738 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 951 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding IONQ IONQ, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 28 day(s) on April 14, 2022. Parties traded 400 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.0K, with a price of $125.0 per contract. There were 2951 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 438 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SNOW SNOW, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 1 day(s) on March 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 40 contract(s) at a $195.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.1K, with a price of $955.0 per contract. There were 542 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 340 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

