What Are Whales Doing With Akamai Technologies

[TODAY ONLY] For only $7, get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Akamai Technologies AKAM.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with AKAM, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 13 uncommon options trades for Akamai Technologies.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 38% bullish and 61%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $802,100, and 6 are calls, for a total amount of $348,080.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $97.5 to $125.0 for Akamai Technologies over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Akamai Technologies's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Akamai Technologies's whale activity within a strike price range from $97.5 to $125.0 in the last 30 days.

Akamai Technologies Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AKAM PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $115.00 $251.6K 5.6K 176 AKAM PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/19/22 $97.50 $230.0K 34 500 AKAM PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $115.00 $151.0K 5.6K 200 AKAM CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $120.00 $95.9K 7.2K 293 AKAM CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $120.00 $78.0K 7.2K 683

Where Is Akamai Technologies Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,478,865, the price of AKAM is down -0.33% at $108.08.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 50 days.

What The Experts Say On Akamai Technologies:

Raymond James has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Akamai Technologies, which currently sits at a price target of $118.

Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Akamai Technologies, which currently sits at a price target of $130.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.