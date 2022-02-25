10 Communication Services Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

[TODAY ONLY] Get 40% OFF Benzinga's winning options trading strategy even during bear markets. Click Here to See the Trades!

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume T CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $24.00 $53.0K 26.9K 5.5K TMUS PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $105.00 $32.5K 4.4K 1.6K SE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $250.00 $77.5K 8.0K 944 GOOG CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/01/22 $3000.00 $88.8K 28 711 FB PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $230.00 $107.2K 1.5K 660 DISCA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $27.50 $177.5K 15.8K 548 BIDU PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $150.00 $57.3K 3.3K 177 PINS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/04/22 $23.00 $37.2K 632 151 DIS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $145.00 $42.3K 9.9K 71 TWTR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/19/22 $55.00 $63.2K 5 41

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For T T, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 21 day(s) on March 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 829 contract(s) at a $24.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $53.0K, with a price of $64.0 per contract. There were 26927 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5536 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TMUS TMUS, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 329 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $105.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.5K, with a price of $650.0 per contract. There were 4446 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1698 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SE SE, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 329 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 126 contract(s) at a $250.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $77.5K, with a price of $615.0 per contract. There were 8071 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 944 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GOOG GOOG, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 35 day(s) on April 1, 2022. This event was a transfer of 74 contract(s) at a $3000.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $88.8K, with a price of $1200.0 per contract. There were 28 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 711 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FB FB, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 112 day(s) on June 17, 2022. This event was a transfer of 35 contract(s) at a $230.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $107.2K, with a price of $3065.0 per contract. There were 1555 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 660 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DISCA DISCA, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 112 day(s) on June 17, 2022. This event was a transfer of 546 contract(s) at a $27.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 33 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $177.5K, with a price of $325.0 per contract. There were 15873 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 548 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BIDU BIDU, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 329 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 24 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $57.3K, with a price of $2390.0 per contract. There were 3350 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 177 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PINS PINS, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 7 day(s) on March 4, 2022. This event was a transfer of 120 contract(s) at a $23.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.2K, with a price of $310.0 per contract. There were 632 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 151 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DIS DIS, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 112 day(s) on June 17, 2022. This event was a transfer of 55 contract(s) at a $145.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.3K, with a price of $770.0 per contract. There were 9960 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 71 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TWTR TWTR, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 175 day(s) on August 19, 2022. Parties traded 31 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $63.2K, with a price of $2040.0 per contract. There were 5 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 41 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.