10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/25/22 $227.50 $26.1K 826 5.8K CRM CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/14/22 $260.00 $230.4K 8.2K 3.4K PAR CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/16/22 $22.50 $4.5 million 4.6K 2.3K AAPL CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/04/22 $150.00 $60.9K 685 1.3K MSFT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/25/22 $277.50 $58.8K 245 1.1K SQ PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/18/22 $75.00 $37.2K 1.5K 337 ZS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/18/22 $200.00 $30.5K 776 311 ZM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/11/22 $110.00 $103.0K 58 207 AMD CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $55.00 $57.6K 1.2K 180 IONQ CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/18/22 $7.50 $35.0K 82 161

• For NVDA NVDA, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 1 day(s) on February 25, 2022. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $227.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.1K, with a price of $261.0 per contract. There were 826 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5823 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CRM CRM, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 49 day(s) on April 14, 2022. Parties traded 3440 contract(s) at a $260.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $230.4K, with a price of $67.0 per contract. There were 8268 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3487 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PAR PAR, we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 295 day(s) on December 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 2380 contract(s) at a $22.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $4.5 million, with a price of $1930.0 per contract. There were 4621 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2381 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AAPL AAPL, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 8 day(s) on March 4, 2022. This event was a transfer of 70 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $60.9K, with a price of $870.0 per contract. There were 685 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1310 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSFT MSFT, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 1 day(s) on February 25, 2022. This event was a transfer of 84 contract(s) at a $277.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $58.8K, with a price of $700.0 per contract. There were 245 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1171 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SQ SQ, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 22 day(s) on March 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 81 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.2K, with a price of $460.0 per contract. There were 1585 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 337 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ZS ZS, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 22 day(s) on March 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 55 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.5K, with a price of $548.0 per contract. There were 776 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 311 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ZM ZM, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 15 day(s) on March 11, 2022. This event was a transfer of 128 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $103.0K, with a price of $804.0 per contract. There were 58 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 207 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMD AMD, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 330 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 10 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $57.6K, with a price of $5760.0 per contract. There were 1250 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 180 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding IONQ IONQ, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 22 day(s) on March 18, 2022. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $7.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.0K, with a price of $700.0 per contract. There were 82 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 161 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

