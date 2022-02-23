10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

[TODAY ONLY] Get 40% OFF Benzinga's winning options trading strategy even during bear markets. Click Here to See the Trades!

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/25/22 $165.00 $25.4K 12.1K 44.7K NVDA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/25/22 $240.00 $44.2K 5.3K 22.5K AMD CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/25/22 $115.00 $27.4K 4.8K 12.7K MU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/25/22 $90.00 $33.8K 3.2K 4.0K SQ CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/14/22 $85.00 $329.7K 31 1.6K MTTR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $15.00 $25.6K 804 1.0K NCR CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 03/18/22 $39.00 $33.6K 4.4K 836 DOCU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $60.00 $90.7K 102 682 PANW PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/25/22 $490.00 $52.2K 72 405 PYPL PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 06/17/22 $210.00 $42.5K 5.0K 395

Explanation

• For AAPL AAPL, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on February 25, 2022. This event was a transfer of 196 contract(s) at a $165.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.4K, with a price of $130.0 per contract. There were 12115 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 44717 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NVDA NVDA, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on February 25, 2022. Parties traded 156 contract(s) at a $240.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.2K, with a price of $285.0 per contract. There were 5332 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 22535 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMD AMD, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on February 25, 2022. Parties traded 117 contract(s) at a $115.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.4K, with a price of $235.0 per contract. There were 4833 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 12782 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MU MU, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 2 day(s) on February 25, 2022. This event was a transfer of 182 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.8K, with a price of $186.0 per contract. There were 3256 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4003 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SQ SQ, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 50 day(s) on April 14, 2022. This event was a transfer of 210 contract(s) at a $85.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $329.7K, with a price of $1570.0 per contract. There were 31 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1650 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MTTR MTTR, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 331 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 27 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.6K, with a price of $945.0 per contract. There were 804 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1018 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NCR NCR, we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 23 day(s) on March 18, 2022. Parties traded 112 contract(s) at a $39.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.6K, with a price of $300.0 per contract. There were 4412 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 836 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DOCU DOCU, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 695 day(s) on January 19, 2024. Parties traded 15 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $90.7K, with a price of $6050.0 per contract. There were 102 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 682 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PANW PANW, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on February 25, 2022. Parties traded 55 contract(s) at a $490.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 23 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $52.2K, with a price of $950.0 per contract. There were 72 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 405 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PYPL PYPL, we observe a put option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 114 day(s) on June 17, 2022. Parties traded 4 contract(s) at a $210.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.5K, with a price of $10638.0 per contract. There were 5034 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 395 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

