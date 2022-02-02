10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PYPL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/04/22 $130.00 $113.5K 976 22.5K AMD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/04/22 $126.00 $50.7K 2.0K 13.8K NVDA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/11/22 $250.00 $48.3K 4.6K 7.3K MRVL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/04/22 $75.00 $33.3K 855 2.5K SQ PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 02/04/22 $120.00 $74.0K 1.4K 2.1K AFRM CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/11/22 $70.00 $82.5K 1.1K 1.2K NEWR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/18/22 $90.00 $382.5K 216 854 MSFT PUT TRADE BEARISH 04/14/22 $310.00 $32.8K 1.8K 388 PAY PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/18/22 $25.00 $27.1K 3.1K 363 QCOM CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $210.00 $93.0K 1.8K 308

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding PYPL PYPL, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on February 4, 2022. Parties traded 255 contract(s) at a $130.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 45 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $113.5K, with a price of $450.0 per contract. There were 976 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 22562 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMD AMD, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on February 4, 2022. Parties traded 288 contract(s) at a $126.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.7K, with a price of $176.0 per contract. There were 2026 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 13822 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NVDA NVDA, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 9 day(s) on February 11, 2022. This event was a transfer of 60 contract(s) at a $250.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.3K, with a price of $805.0 per contract. There were 4641 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7368 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MRVL MRVL, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on February 4, 2022. Parties traded 693 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 30 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.3K, with a price of $48.0 per contract. There were 855 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2581 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SQ SQ, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 2 day(s) on February 4, 2022. This event was a transfer of 99 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $74.0K, with a price of $747.0 per contract. There were 1410 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2118 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AFRM AFRM, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 9 day(s) on February 11, 2022. This event was a transfer of 300 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $82.5K, with a price of $275.0 per contract. There were 1112 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1251 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NEWR NEWR, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 16 day(s) on February 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 850 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $382.5K, with a price of $450.0 per contract. There were 216 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 854 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSFT MSFT, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 71 day(s) on April 14, 2022. Parties traded 23 contract(s) at a $310.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.8K, with a price of $1428.0 per contract. There were 1877 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 388 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PAY PAY, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 16 day(s) on February 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 271 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 20 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.1K, with a price of $100.0 per contract. There were 3172 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 363 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding QCOM QCOM, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 352 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $210.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $93.0K, with a price of $1860.0 per contract. There were 1846 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 308 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts

