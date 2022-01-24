10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/28/22 $200.00 $67.4K 4.0K 23.0K AMD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/28/22 $105.00 $78.1K 2.4K 11.9K MSFT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/28/22 $275.00 $42.8K 2.2K 3.8K MTTR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/18/22 $7.50 $27.5K 1.3K 3.6K SQ PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/28/22 $100.00 $26.1K 707 3.4K AAPL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $160.00 $98.1K 21.9K 3.3K GTLB PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/14/22 $60.00 $61.5K 13.6K 3.1K SNOW PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/18/22 $225.00 $50.9K 3.0K 923 GDS PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $40.00 $91.6K 784 376 ASAN PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 02/18/22 $45.00 $33.5K 691 282

• For NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on January 28, 2022. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $67.4K, with a price of $674.0 per contract. There were 4051 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 23066 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on January 28, 2022. This event was a transfer of 203 contract(s) at a $105.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 43 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $78.1K, with a price of $385.0 per contract. There were 2427 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 11957 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on January 28, 2022. Parties traded 51 contract(s) at a $275.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.8K, with a price of $840.0 per contract. There were 2203 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3831 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MTTR (NASDAQ:MTTR), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 25 day(s) on February 18, 2022. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $7.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.5K, with a price of $55.0 per contract. There were 1350 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3690 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SQ (NYSE:SQ), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on January 28, 2022. This event was a transfer of 56 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.1K, with a price of $466.0 per contract. There were 707 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3426 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 144 day(s) on June 17, 2022. This event was a transfer of 60 contract(s) at a $160.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $98.1K, with a price of $1635.0 per contract. There were 21954 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3360 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GTLB (NASDAQ:GTLB), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 80 day(s) on April 14, 2022. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $61.5K, with a price of $1230.0 per contract. There were 13636 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3134 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SNOW (NYSE:SNOW), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 53 day(s) on March 18, 2022. Parties traded 28 contract(s) at a $225.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.9K, with a price of $1820.0 per contract. There were 3000 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 923 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GDS (NASDAQ:GDS), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 361 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 77 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $91.6K, with a price of $1190.0 per contract. There were 784 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 376 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ASAN (NYSE:ASAN), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 25 day(s) on February 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 72 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.5K, with a price of $466.0 per contract. There were 691 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 282 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

